HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Bloggytown

Orlando Land Trust wants your help raising the last funds needed to expand public green space in Lake Eola Park

Posted By on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 2:59 PM

click image Lake Eola Park - PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO LAND TRUST/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Land Trust/Facebook
  • Lake Eola Park
The Orlando Land Trust is reaching out to Orlando residents to raise the last funds it needs to expand public green space in Lake Eola Park.

The Trust is in the final weeks of fundraising, and needs donations to the tune of $85,000 in the next 60 days. That money will be put toward purchasing the Murrell Building at Rosalind Avenue and East Central Boulevard, the southwest corner of Lake Eola Park.



That building and the land it sits on will then be deeded back to the city and converted to additional green space for the lovely Lake Eola Park area. Something we can all enjoy, much more than another partially empty high-rise, no?
click image Planned park extension for Lake Eola - PHOTO COURTESY THE PEOPLE'S LAKE/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo courtesy the People's Lake/Instagram
  • Planned park extension for Lake Eola
And though $85,000 is a substantial chunk of change, it's the last bit of funding needed to get the Trust to the $3.25 million goal to outright purchase the land. The City of Orlando is also currently matching donations dollar for dollar.

The grassroots Orlando Land Trust organization came to an agreement with the owner of the Murrell Building back in 2020 to buy the parcel for the $3.25 million figure.

“Lake Eola is the centerpiece of Orlando, its heart and center; it always has been,” said Land Trust cofounder Lynn Long to Orlando Weekly last year. “When we were children, our parents brought us here to feed the ducks. We grew up here. We brought our children here, our grandchildren here.”

Individuals or organizations can donate to the Orlando Last Trust online, or by (ahem) check.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando Jan. 13-19
Here are 10 questions for the Biden presidency. The answers will define what kind of year 2021 will be, for better or worse
Orlando music year in review: 20 things we loved in an unlovable 2020
Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest is here to help us shake off the hellish past year
Top Tables 2020: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando this year
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. There's a $5,000 reward for info on the fool who carved 'Trump' on a Florida manatee's back Read More

  2. Federal authorities look into abuse after Florida manatee found with ‘Trump’ scraped on its back Read More

  3. Trump is leaving office, but will he be leaving Disney's Hall of Presidents? Read More

  4. Casselberry residents call for Vice Mayor Mark Busch to resign after inflammatory statements caught on video Read More

  5. Florida Gov. DeSantis announces that 22 Publix locations across the state will soon administer COVID-19 vaccines Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation