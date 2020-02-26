March 04, 2020 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share
floridamemorystatearchiveseola.jpg

Vintage postcard via Florida State Archives

Orlando Land Trust seeks to protect and extend Lake Eola Park, setting the tone for responsible growth 

Seeing green

By

The Orlando Land Trust wants more, not less. Eugenia Sefcik and Lynn Long, founders of the organization formed last October to protect Lake Eola Park and city green space, welcome more downtown Orlando development and cheer the denser regional sprawl spurred by Disney. They want to accentuate what makes Orlando in demand and openly celebrate those benefiting from the real estate and business opportunities in our rapidly growing city.

That is, as long as it’s done responsibly, reserving green space along the way. Both Long and Sefcik come from families that have called Orlando home for five generations. They both remember when cows grazed no more than three blocks from Lake Eola Park. 

“No one ever thought to protect green space,” says Long. “Then Disney hit. All of a sudden, there was all of this huge development.”

In 2015, when the city OK’d plans for a 28-story residential building overlooking the lake, Long, Sefcik and hundreds of other Orlando residents urged the city to rethink allowing such a tall building – and its many, traffic-impacting residents – right on the lake. 

The planned tower wasn’t built, but Sefcik and Long were now on guard. They went to the city to talk about zoning and regulatory options but ultimately walked away, determined they would have to take action into their own hands. Long, a retired professor and marriage and family therapist, and Sefcik, who runs a business that helps companies find high-skilled workers, established the Orlando Land Trust to protect land around Lake Eola by buying it themselves and donating it to the city with a deed restriction designating use only for public parks. 

To start with, the Orlando Land Trust came to an agreement with the owner of the Murrell Building at the corner of Rosalind Avenue and East Central Boulevard downtown, the one with the 7-Eleven, to buy the parcel for $3.5 million. The land is theirs if they can come up with the money by August 2021. The Land Trust is collecting donations and has raised $820,000 as of this writing.

“They are amazing. They went to [Orlando contractor Jim] Murrell and got a discount,” says Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, who donated $50,000, roughly half of her discretionary fund, to the purchase of the Murrell Building. “‘Little old ladies’?” No, you’re fierce women making stuff happen.” 

That early victory was only the beginning for the Orlando Land Trust. Thinking of ways to protect and expand green space in the city has become a consuming passion for Sefcik and Long. The two, who barely knew each other before, talk constantly now.

“Now, we talk about 15 times a day … and night,” says Sefcik. “My husband said Lynn needs to rent a room at our house. I met her husband in October and I said ‘Hi, Stan, I’m the other woman.’”

“It’s a full-time volunteer job,” says Long, estimating that she puts in between 60 and 70 hours of land trust work a week. 

If the Orlando Land Trust grabs ownership of the building on the southwest corner of Lake Eola Park, Sefcik and Long plan say the plan is to extend the green space and add a more open and inviting entrance into the park. 

“Lake Eola is the centerpiece of Orlando, its heart and center; it always has been,” says Long. “When we were children, our parents brought us here to feed the ducks. We grew up here. We brought our children here, our grandchildren here.”

This story appears in the March 4, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags: , , , ,

More News »

Speaking of...

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The biggest threat of the coronavirus pandemic might be Trump's insistence that there’s no threat at all Read More

  2. Disney takes unprecedented steps for coronavirus, Orange County commissioner pauses Split Oak Forest toll road, and other news you might have missed Read More

  3. The Bloom and the Bern: Two theories of how to beat Donald Trump Read More

  4. People We Love 2020: Our annual list of people making Orlando a better place Read More

  5. Felons could still vote in Florida, parental-consent passes, Econ River gators and more news you might have missed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation