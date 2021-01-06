Florida Republicans are now distancing themselves from the coup they helped incite

click to enlarge Photo via Rick Scott/Twitter

Just two business outsiders draining the swamp.

For the first time in 220 years there won’t be a peaceful transition of power in America, as hordes of Trump supporters-turned terrorists fought with law enforcement officers and broke into the nation’s Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Just about every politician took to Twitter to condemn the violence, including the ones who literally inspired these lunatics in the first place.

Plenty of Florida Republicans, just days prior, either joined baseless lawsuits to overturn the election results or selfishly announced they would vote against certifying Joe Biden’s victory for no reason other than to score points with Trump's deranged base. Today they were among these politicians asking the masses of QAnon followers, white supremacists, and other fringe far-right groups to stop ripping apart federal buildings.

Notably, there was Sen. Rick Scott, who earlier today said he would “likely” not certify the election results, despite Mitch McConnell saying he should. “Thank you to the Capitol Police officers who protect us and our institutions every day,” tweeted Scott. “And thank you to all law enforcement working to keep people safe in DC. Everyone has a right to peacefully protest. No one has a right to commit violence. What happened today at the Capitol is disgraceful and un-American. It is not what our country stands for.”

Then there’s Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican who let it be known that one of his first acts as a U.S. congressman would be to vote against certifying the electoral results, who tweeted: “Americans have the right to peacefully protest & demand their government works for them — that doesn’t mean we resort to violence. Rule of law must stand during our nation’s brightest & darkest hours & that includes right now. We are better than this. There is no place for anarchy.”

Similarly we have Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican who just three days ago said he wouldn’t certify the election results for seemingly no reason other than out of spite, who tweeted: “Attacking our Capitol and the selfless law enforcement officers defending it is as unpatriotic and appalling as it gets. The people who are doing that must stop so we can return to our democratic process!”

Other feckless Florida politicians who took to Twitter today to distance themselves from their own burning outhouse, include Mario Diaz-Balart, Matt Gaetz (who simply retweeted Trump), Kat Cammack, Neal Dunn and Michael Waltz.

Over the last month, every one of these politicians made the point that the 2020 election was stolen, despite zero evidence and pleas from their own party to stop before someone gets hurt or killed.

And now, there’s a photo of a deranged QAnon shaman standing at the podium in the Senate chamber, which is arguably the most fitting image for the modern Republican party.