Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Florida lawmakers weigh in on Capitol coup

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-01-06_at_3.35.59_pm.jpg

As we watch the events unfolding in Washington, D.C., with horror, we checked in with Florida's elected representatives in the Capitol Building.

U.S senators and representatives were gathered today in the chambers to certify the results of the November election. Donald Trump addressed a rally to protest those results, vowing that “we will never concede.”

At the time of writing, all of our elected lawmakers were safe.

Sen. Marco Rubio called on the president to help restore order. He didn't, however, acknowledge that the president stoked the unrest to begin with.


Sen. Rick Scott has not commented. His most recent tweet, at 1:57 p.m., was probably pre-scheduled. Earlier today, Scott said he would "likely" vote against Biden electors.
Rep. Val Demings, characteristically, ripped into it:
Rep. Stephanie Murphy was terse.
Rep. Darren Soto:
This is a developing story.


EDITED AFTER INITIAL PUBLICATION TO ADD:

3:47 p.m., Sen. Scott has now commented:



