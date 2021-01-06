Florida lawmakers weigh in on Capitol coup

As we watch the events unfolding in Washington, D.C., with horror, we checked in with Florida's elected representatives in the Capitol Building.
U.S senators and representatives were gathered today in the chambers to certify the results of the November election. Donald Trump addressed a rally to protest those results, vowing that “we will never concede.”
At the time of writing, all of our elected lawmakers were safe.
Sen. Marco Rubio called on the president to help restore order. He didn't, however, acknowledge that the president stoked the unrest to begin with.
There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021
Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021
Rep. Val Demings, characteristically, ripped into it:
I want to wish every Hispanic family in FL & around the world a very happy #ThreeKingsDay! May God bless you & your loved ones.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 6, 2021
¡Quiero desearle a todas las familias hispanas en la Florida y alrededor del mundo un feliz Día de los Tres Reyes! Que Dios bendiga a cada familia. pic.twitter.com/nXKhtRw8I9
Democracy will win today. We are not scared and will do our part.— Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 6, 2021
Rep. Stephanie Murphy was terse.
You caused this. https://t.co/Nv3sVtgWr9— Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) January 6, 2021
Rep. Darren Soto:
For those asking, I am safe. Thank you.— Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) January 6, 2021
This is a developing story.
I was in the House Chamber. Then we were on lockdown, then evacuated and now we are safe. We remain steadfast in our resolve to defend our democracy today.— US Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) January 6, 2021
Thank you to the Capitol Police officers who protect us and our institutions every day. And thank you to all law enforcement working to keep people safe in DC.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 6, 2021
