Uno Pizzeria and Grills in Central Florida offering discounted pizzas to restaurant workers in January

Boston-based pizza chain Uno Pizzeria & Grill
is offering discounted pizzas to restaurant industry workers in January and Central Florida locations are taking part.
The Uno's restaurants in Orlando, Kissimmee, Lake Buena Vista, Melbourne and Winter Garden will be offering $5 pies — individual deep dish or Chicago thin crust — on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays as part of this promotion.
To get the discounted pizza, workers should just ask their Uno's server for the “$5 Restaurant Worker Pizza,” This offer is only good for dining-in. (Masks and social distancing are required, but if you're a restaurant worker, you already know that.)
This promotion lasts until Jan. 27. More information
— and a list of participating locations — is on the Uno's website.
