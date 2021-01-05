Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Classic Albums Live band to rip through 'Led Zeppelin II' at Orlando's Hard Rock Live in February
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 11:27 AM
Photo courtesy Classic Albums Live/Facebook
Cover song chameleons Classic Albums Live Band
may have just played the Hard Rock live on NYE as the Beatles
, but they've already announced a February return, this time in the guise of Led Zeppelin.
On Feb. 20, the band will play the British hard rockers' 1969 album Led Zeppelin II
in full. Led Zeppelin II
— which includes crowd-pleasers like "Moby Dick" and "Whole Lotta Love" — is an album that would, in the words of Louder magazine
, "shape the craggy face of modern rock music."
Classic Albums Live performs Led Zeppelin's Led Zeppelin II
on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 8, and will run you between $35.50-$40.50.
