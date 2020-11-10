Classic Albums Live Band to play 'Abbey Road' on NYE at Orlando's Hard Rock Live

click image Classic Albums Live … Live

If you're feeling feisty and fortified enough to head to a club and hear some live music on New Year's Eve, Hard Rock Live announced on Tuesday that a crack classic-rock covers squad will be playing the Beatles' goodbye note,from start to finish to usher in 2021.If you want a musical farewell to 2020, you can't get much more final thanthe album that the Beatles truly went out on in 1969 (and yeah we know that technicallycame out after), with the band separating permanently soon after.And after the final notes of "Her Majesty" fade, the band will play a Beatles greatest-hits set.If you think you're ready to venture out to a venue again, "come together" at the Hard Rock Live on Thursday, Dec. 31. Tickets will run you between $45-$65.