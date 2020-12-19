Disney says they're restructuring to help their streaming pipeline, but the long search to replace Iger could also be a reason

"The real problem is that — over the past five years — between the Fox acquisition, the launch of Disney+, and the creation of Disney Parks, Products & Experiences — who reports to whom has gotten a little murky. Consider the whole which-of-the-Bobs-is-really-in-charge situation over the past nine months," says Jim Hill, an industry reporter. According to Hill, a more definitive organizational chart should be in place at Disney by the end of 2021, "b ut for now, especially with the large number of executive positions that have been eliminated via redundancy and/or because of pandemic-related budget crunches, the Mouse House is kind of living that old Hollywood joke 'If my boss calls, please get his name?' in real life."

Iger’s-style binge buying of what seemed to be all of Hollywood didn’t help matters. With billions in new studios and assets, Disney quickly found itself with multiple redundant positions. Within six months of the Fox acquisition , the company announced more than a hundred layoffs. Less than a month later, Disney let go of Disney Parks West President Catherine Powell and eliminated her position. It’s believed that of the tens of thousands of cast members (Disney’s term for employees) that were let go in the Parks and Resorts division this year, at least some of those are positions that will now be permanently eliminated. However, the company has yet to confirm this.