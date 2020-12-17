HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 17, 2020

The Gist

'Themers and Dreamers' art exhibit showcasing the creativity of furloughed theme park workers moves to Orlando Public Library

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge 'ARE THE GODS AGAINST YOU' BY NICK FARRANTELLO
  • 'Are the Gods Against You' by Nick Farrantello
The Themers and Dreamers art exhibition that has been on display at Downtown Orlando's CityArts since mid-November is heading a few blocks over to the Orlando Public Library.

From Dec. 18-Feb.28, 2021, the artwork of Themers and Dreamers will be on display — for free viewing, of course — at the Orlando Public Library downtown.



The exhibit showcases multimedia works from a group of Imagineers and creative staff from Disney and Universal Studios, many of whom have been furloughed or laid off their jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A good deal of the art repurposes and reframes characters and attractions from their old jobs and the broader popular culture; all of the pieces are imaginative and unique.

If you want to own a piece from the exhibition that you see on the library's walls — and you should — the art is still on sale at the Downtown Art District's website, or for a more cost-effective option, prints of selected works from the exhibit will soon be available at the gift shop on the first floor of the library. Either option would make for great local-centric holiday gifts.
click to enlarge 'IS THIS LOVE' BY CLAIRE WILEY
  • 'Is This Love' by Claire Wiley
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. In the front yard of a Pinellas Park home sits a monorail car. This is the story of how it got there Read More

  2. Two downtown Orlando venues fined by Orange County's coronavirus inspection teams Read More

  3. Underground New York fight club holds 'Rumble in Orlando' event in front of packed crowd Read More

  4. Florida Gov. DeSantis declines to congratulate President-elect Biden, but grudgingly acknowledges that Trump lost Read More

  5. Wrestling legend Ric Flair claims WWE is going to build a 'hall of fame' in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation