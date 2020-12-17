Thursday, December 17, 2020
'Themers and Dreamers' art exhibit showcasing the creativity of furloughed theme park workers moves to Orlando Public Library
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 1:09 PM
'Are the Gods Against You' by Nick Farrantello
The Themers and Dreamers
art exhibition that has been on display at Downtown Orlando's CityArts since mid-November is heading a few blocks over to the Orlando Public Library.
From Dec. 18-Feb.28, 2021, the artwork of Themers and Dreamers
will be on display — for free viewing, of course — at the Orlando Public Library downtown.
The exhibit showcases multimedia works from a group of Imagineers and creative staff from Disney and Universal Studios, many of whom have been furloughed or laid off their jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A good deal of the art repurposes and reframes characters and attractions from their old jobs and the broader popular culture; all of the pieces are imaginative and unique.
If you want to own a piece from the exhibition that you see on the library's walls — and you should — the art is still on sale at the Downtown Art District's website
, or for a more cost-effective option, prints of selected works from the exhibit will soon be available at the gift shop on the first floor of the library. Either option would make for great local-centric holiday gifts.
'Is This Love' by Claire Wiley
