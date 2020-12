Frontyard Festival debuts free, daytime music program ‘Live and Local Lunch’ this week

click image Photo courtesy Nik and Reema/Facebook

The Frontyard Festival is kicking off free lunchtime music programming in downtown Orlando this Wednesday with the new " Live & Local Lunch " series.Every Monday through Saturday, members of the Central Florida Musicians Association will play free sets from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be available from a rotating cast of local restaurants.The lineup for the inaugural week of Live & Local Lunch boasts some familiar faces, new talents and some holiday sounds as well:Duo SolChristie BeuReindeer WranglersL&G LiveNik & ReemaCarol SteinThe American SirensThis week also sees the start of " Start Me Up ," socially distanced morning exercise classes including zumba and yoga, also offered every Monday through Saturday. Start Me Up starts Monday, Dec. 14, and the classes are free. Registration is, however, required.