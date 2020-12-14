Monday, December 14, 2020
Frontyard Festival debuts free, daytime music program ‘Live and Local Lunch’ this week
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 1:35 PM
Photo courtesy Nik and Reema/Facebook
The Frontyard Festival is kicking off free lunchtime music programming in downtown Orlando this Wednesday with the new "Live & Local Lunch
" series.
Every Monday through Saturday, members of the Central Florida Musicians Association
will play free sets from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Food and beverages will be available from a rotating cast of local restaurants.
The lineup for the inaugural week of Live & Local Lunch boasts some familiar faces, new talents and some holiday sounds as well:
Wednesday, Dec. 16:
Duo Sol
Thursday, Dec. 17:
Christie Beu
Friday, Dec. 18:
Reindeer Wranglers
Saturday, Dec. 19:
L&G Live
Monday, Dec. 21:
Nik & Reema
Tuesday, Dec. 22:
Carol Stein
Wednesday, Dec. 23:
The American Sirens
This week also sees the start of "Start Me Up
," socially distanced morning exercise classes including zumba and yoga, also offered every Monday through Saturday. Start Me Up starts Monday, Dec. 14, and the classes are free. Registration
is, however, required.
Frontyard Festival, Dr. Phillips Center, Music, Arts, Local, Events, Live & Local Lunch
