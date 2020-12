Orlando indie-pop icon Marc with a C will perform a fan-curated setlist on Sunday's "QuaranStream"

click to enlarge Photo by Nicole Sirdoreus

click to enlarge Photo by Cat Blackard

Not even a dang pandemic can stop Orlando’s Marc with a C. Even from lockdown, the indie-pop pied piper has spent the year marking hisin art with the release of a box set, a film and a book.Oh, and dude’s already got his next album —— in the can for a Jan. 15 release.Through it all, he’s continued to perform regularly through his onlineProof that personal connection is still possible in these times, the next upcoming episode will feature a special fan-curated setlist.On Sunday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., tune in on Marc's Twitch channel to see if he picked your setlist.