Orlando International Airport to offer on-site COVID-19 testing starting later in December

Orlando International Airport announced plans on Wednesday to host an on-site COVID-19 testing clinic starting later in December.
Operated in partnership with AdventHealth Centra Care, the clinic will be located at the West End of the Main Terminal on the third level, pre-security. AdventHealth will be able to start moving necessary equipment into that space effective immediately. The testing is encouraged for both airport employees and travelers.
“We are pleased to work with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority to assist with COVID-19 rapid testing at the Orlando International Airport this holiday season, as we all work together to continue to keep our travelers and visitors safe in one of the nation’s largest destination hubs,” said Dr. Scott Brady, President of AdventHealth Centra Care, in. a press statement.
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority approved the plan this week for the clinic, and it will be in operation until — as of this writing — at least July. 2021.
