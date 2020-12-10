HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Bloggytown

Orlando International Airport to offer on-site COVID-19 testing starting later in December

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 10:56 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MCO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy MCO/Facebook
Orlando International Airport announced plans on Wednesday to host an on-site COVID-19 testing clinic starting later in December.

Operated in partnership with AdventHealth Centra Care, the clinic will be located at the West End of the Main Terminal on the third level, pre-security. AdventHealth will be able to start moving necessary equipment into that space effective immediately. The testing is encouraged for both airport employees and travelers.



“We are pleased to work with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority to assist with COVID-19 rapid testing at the Orlando International Airport this holiday season, as we all work together to continue to keep our travelers and visitors safe in one of the nation’s largest destination hubs,” said Dr. Scott Brady, President of AdventHealth Centra Care, in. a press statement.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority approved the plan this week for the clinic, and it will be in operation until — as of this writing — at least July. 2021.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Police raid home of Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones with guns out as dispute with DeSantis gets uglier Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis goes to D.C. to offer extremely vague Florida COVID vaccine plan Read More

  3. Florida AG Ashley Moody just lumped us in with the Texas lawsuit challenging the election results Read More

  4. Winter Park's Blue Bamboo Center broadcasts a Chris Cortez and friends performance for free online Friday Read More

  5. Nighttime entertainment still likely far off, even as fireworks are seen at Disney World Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation