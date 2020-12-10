HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 10, 2020

The Gist

Florida’s first snow park, Snowcat Ridge, was just closed for permit violations

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SNOWCAT RIDGE | FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Snowcat Ridge | Facebook

Less than a month after opening, authorities have now revoked the permit for Florida’s first snow park, Snowcat Ridge.

According to Snowcat Ridge’s Facebook page, Pasco County officials arrived at Snowcat Ridge on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and revoked the park’s existing permit “without providing any documentation or written explanation of any violations.”

The park also says the county has not recognized its State of Florida amusement ride approvals, and will not allow it to open the 60-foot tall, 400-feet long tubing attraction Snowy Slopes. 

“Our legal team is working hard to keep Snowcat Ridge open, and we hope to have a resolution soon but until then we have been forced to temporarily close the facility,” says the post. “Our team is working hard to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay reached out to Pasco County officials, who confirmed that the park was shut down for permit violations but could not confirm at the moment what exactly those violations were. 

Angry guests sounded off in the post’s comment section, claiming that Snowcat Ridge knew they would be closed yesterday, but didn’t announce it until the next day. 

“I’m glad we drove 2 hours only to get a text 15 minutes prior to arriving that it has been closed, ” said one guest. “If you all were canceled on december 9 why did you allow people to drive hours to get there today and then cancel them 30-40 minutes before there reservation time!!! SHAME ON YOU!!!! And then to tell people it will take 7-10 days!!!! HORRIBLE” said another. 

It’s been a rough opening month for the Dade City snow park. Snowcat Ridge opened on Nov. 20 and had to temporarily close its Arctic Igloo attraction just four days later because it didn’t have enough snow to accommodate guests.

This is a developing story. We will update when new information comes in.


This story originally appeared on the website of our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps. 

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis goes to D.C. to offer extremely vague Florida COVID vaccine plan Read More

  2. Florida AG Ashley Moody just lumped us in with the Texas lawsuit challenging the election results Read More

  3. Police raid home of Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones with guns out as dispute with DeSantis gets uglier Read More

  4. Nighttime entertainment still likely far off, even as fireworks are seen at Disney World Read More

  5. Winter Park's Blue Bamboo Center broadcasts a Chris Cortez and friends performance for free online Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation