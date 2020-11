Snowcat Ridge, Florida's new snow park, suffers snow shortage

click image Photo courtesy Snowcat Ridge/Instagram

Florida’s first ever snow park is temporarily closing an attraction after underestimating the amount of snow it needed.SnowCat Ridge Park, which opened in Dade City on Nov. 20 , announced this week via Facebook that due to an overwhelming number of guests, its Arctic Igloo attraction didn’t have enough snow to accommodate guests. Because of this, the park will be limiting its hours to concentrate on increasing snow production."We are very sorry for the inconvenience and we appreciate your patience while we work diligently to resolve these issues, and work towards making your Snowcat Ridge experience one you will remember for ages to come!" said the park.According to the park’s website, The Arctic Igloo features a snow play area and a bunny slope for riders under 42 inches tall, designed especially for children 3 years old and younger. This attraction, as well as the park’s Alpine Village and 400-foot-long snow tubing hill, will be open during the park’s reduced hours.The park will be open from 5-10 p.m Nov. 24 and 25, and will be closed on Thanksgiving. Their weekend hours are 3-11 p.m. Nov. 27 and 28 and 3-10 p.m. November 29 & 30.Guests who purchased a ticket for a time slot that is now unavailable will receive full refunds. For more information, check out Snowcatridge.com