Two record stores in Orlando have autographed Megan Thee Stallion CDs for sale

Two worthy Orlando record stories have quite the exclusive available for purchase: autographed copies of Megan Thee Stallion's new CD,— in very limited quantities and apparently not available anywhere else in Florida. Park Ave CDs and Re-Runz Records are the only spots in town to get your hands on these rarities.Park Ave CDs has some available through their webstore ; the rest can only be purchased in the store on a first-come, first-served basis. Park Ave CDs opens at noon on weekdays.Re-Runz — according to a Facebook post from a couple of days ago — has 15 copies of the signeds CD, also available on a first-come, first-served basis. Re-Runs opens at 11 a.m. on weekdays (and will also have unsigned copies of the CD for purchase).Some of the proceeds from each CD sale will go to the Black Women's Health Imperative. Happy hunting! These treasures are sure to go fast.