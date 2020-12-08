HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The 2020 top trends in pet names in Orlando this very much a product of this very strange year

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 11:50 AM

click image Does this look like a 'Covi' to you? - PHOTO COURTESY PETCO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy PetCo/Facebook
  • Does this look like a 'Covi' to you?
A new survey from the Dog People at Rover.com was released this week, and it's chock full of treats (of knowledge) about Orlandoans' preferences for pet names.

Based on a deep dive into Rover's — the "world's" largest" largest network of dog walkers and pet sitters — database of more than a million pet names and some resultant number-crunching, here are some of the Dog People's findings from their eighth annual report.



The top trending dog name in Orlando is Austin, and the top trending cat name is Fiona (this Fiona Apple released her comeback album, Fetch the Bolt Cutters … coincidence?).

The top 5 male dog names locally are: Max, Milo, Leo, Charlie, Cooper

The top 5 female dog names are: Bella, Luna, Daisy, Lucy, Bailey

The top 5 male cat names locally are: Leo, Loki, Max, Apollo, Simba

The top 5 female cat names are: Luna, Nala, Chloe, Kitty, Lily

Some alternately fascinating and just strange new naming trends emerged this year in Orlando too.

Nature-themed names like Fern and Forest surged (fair enough). And a lot of the top names seen above — as well as strong national performers Ariel, Baloo, Piglet, Lady, Mustafa, and Jasmine — are in all likelihood linked to marathon binge-watching session during quarantine. To say nothing of Geralt (The Witcher) and Mando (The Mandalorian), new names that really caught on all over the country this year.

Strangest of all is the emergence of COVID-inspired monikers bestowed on on local furry companions, including Covi, Rona and Corona.

The full results for Orlando can be pored — and argued — over at Rover.com. The full national report is also worth a scan.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

