The 2020 top trends in pet names in Orlando this very much a product of this very strange year

Does this look like a 'Covi' to you?

A new survey from the Dog People at Rover.com was released this week, and it's chock full of treats (of knowledge) about Orlandoans' preferences for pet names.Based on a deep dive into Rover's — the "world's" largest" largest network of dog walkers and pet sitters — database of more than a million pet names and some resultant number-crunching, here are some of the Dog People's findings from their eighth annual report.The top trending dog name in Orlando is Austin, and the top trending cat name is Fiona (this Fiona Apple released her comeback album,… coincidence?).The top 5 male dog names locally are: Max, Milo, Leo, Charlie, CooperThe top 5 female dog names are: Bella, Luna, Daisy, Lucy, BaileyThe top 5 male cat names locally are: Leo, Loki, Max, Apollo, SimbaThe top 5 female cat names are: Luna, Nala, Chloe, Kitty, LilySome alternately fascinating and just strange new naming trends emerged this year in Orlando too.Nature-themed names like Fern and Forest surged (fair enough). And a lot of the top names seen above — as well as strong national performers Ariel, Baloo, Piglet, Lady, Mustafa, and Jasmine — are in all likelihood linked to marathon binge-watching session during quarantine. To say nothing of Geralt () and Mando (), new names that really caught on all over the country this year.Strangest of all is the emergence of COVID-inspired monikers bestowed on on local furry companions, including Covi, Rona and Corona.The full results for Orlando can be pored — and argued — over at Rover.com . The full national report is also worth a scan