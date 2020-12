New study shows Floridian renters at #2 highest risk for eviction in the U.S.

click image Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

According to a new report out this week, Florida is leading in eviction statistics nationwide — in all the wrong ways. AdvsisorSmith released “ States Where Renters Are at Highest Risk of Eviction ,” a study that analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey for all 50 states (conducted between Oct. 28 and Nov. 9).Findings where grim all around the country, with renters across the United States facing down evictions despite a nationwide eviction moratorium , and things were particularly bad here in Florida.The Sunshine State come in second place among states with the highest risks of eviction, right behind South Carolina.In Florida, 15.6 percent of all rental households throughout the state are at risk of eviction in the next two months. This is nearly twice the national percentage of 8.4 percent.Just over 20 percent of all rental households in Florida are behind on their rent payments. And of these households behind on their rent payments, 77.5 percent are at risk of eviction within the next two months. This far outstrips the national number of 49.1 percent of households behind on their rent facing eviction in the next two months. (Not that that number is anything to brag about either.)The full report from AdvsisorSmith is freely available on their website. For those locally looking for rent assistance, Orange County's Eviction Diversion Program is accepting applications until Dec. 16. The application portal is still open and money is still available.