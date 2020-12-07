HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 7, 2020

Bloggytown

Resourceful Florida manatee frees self after lengthy bicycle tire entanglement

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge A manatee visitor taking in the sights of Blue Spring - PHOTO BY SAVE THE MANATEE CLUB, COURTESY BLUE SPRING STATE PARK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Save the Manatee Club, courtesy Blue Spring State Park/Facebook
  • A manatee visitor taking in the sights of Blue Spring
A manatee who had became entangled in a bicycle tire last year was recently spotted in Blue Spring State Park last week, completely free of this crappy, very painful, hula hoop-esque entrapment.

And the manatee did it all by their damn self.



The escape-artist manatee — who had been dubbed “Schwinn” by researchers and “Wheelie” by concerned manatee enthusiasts [ed. note: wow] — was spotted by keen-eyed manatee watchers from the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership in Blue Spring State Park as manatees returned to the springs during last week's cold front.

click to enlarge Before and after pictures of Schwinn's escape artist mastery - PHOTO COURTESY THE SAVE THE MANATEE CLUB
  • Photo courtesy the Save the Manatee Club
  • Before and after pictures of Schwinn's escape artist mastery
Since last November, representatives from the Save the Manatee Club, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Volusia County, SeaWorld, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens have all tried rescue attempts to separate "Schwinn" from the tire trap, to no avail. The naturally suspicious Schwinn steered well clear of any and all rescue boats (and who can blame the creature for wanting to avoid a species that throws whole bicycle tires into rivers?).

Researchers aren't exactly certain how the manatee made the daring escape but — are you ready for this sadness? — the tire had been somewhat weakened by a boat propeller that struck Schwinn in February. Seriously? This manatee is a hero.

Schwinn unfortunately has deep scars from the lengthy period of tire encirclement, but other than that, seems to be doing as well as can be expected, and quite contented to vacation in Blue Spring State Park.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The tiger that tore into the arm of a volunteer at Tampa's Big Cat Rescue today was also among a group of tigers that ate a guy's arms in 2018 Read More

  2. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signs executive order instituting fines against local businesses for COVID-19 violations Read More

  3. Frontyard Festival to present a weekly Disney movie night starting mid-December Read More

  4. Florida restaurants should be allowed to sell alcohol to go, say state senators Read More

  5. Cruise lines bring aboard health experts as they look to regain the public's trust post-COVID Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation