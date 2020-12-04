Friday, December 4, 2020
Frontyard Festival to present a weekly Disney movie night starting mid-December
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 1:21 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center/Twitter
Let the Frontyard Festival
be your IRL Disney+ with a newly-announced weekly series of outdoor Disney movie nights starting later this month.
Every Sunday evening starting Dec. 13, a classic Disney film will be screened outdoors on the lawn area in front of the Dr. Phillips Center as part of the Frontyard Festival's expansive arts programming. The film series is currently slated to run through January, with more films to be announced.
The first run of films announced are:
Dec 13 at 6 p.m. – Toy Story
Dec 20 at 6 p.m. – Finding Nemo
Dec 20 at 9:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Jan 3 at 6 p.m. – A Bug’s Life
Jan 10 at 6 p.m. – Black Panther
Jan 17 at 6 p.m. – The Lion King
Jan 24 at 6 p.m. – Frozen
Jan 31 at 6 p.m. – The Incredibles
You can take in these classic Disney films in your own private seating pod that accommodate up to five people.
Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m.
(that's today!). Tickets are are $5 and $10 each, and there is a two-ticket minimum for each pod seating area.
_
Frontyard Festival, Downtown Orlando, Disney, Dr. Phillips Center, Arts, Film, Festival, Outdoors
