Frontyard Festival to present a weekly Disney movie night starting mid-December

click image Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center/Twitter

Let the Frontyard Festival be your IRL Disney+ with a newly-announced weekly series of outdoor Disney movie nights starting later this month.Every Sunday evening starting Dec. 13, a classic Disney film will be screened outdoors on the lawn area in front of the Dr. Phillips Center as part of the Frontyard Festival's expansive arts programming. The film series is currently slated to run through January, with more films to be announced.The first run of films announced are:Dec 13 at 6 p.m. –Dec 20 at 6 p.m. –Dec 20 at 9:30 p.m. –Jan 3 at 6 p.m. –Jan 10 at 6 p.m. –Jan 17 at 6 p.m. –Jan 24 at 6 p.m. –Jan 31 at 6 p.m. –You can take in these classic Disney films in your own private seating pod that accommodate up to five people.Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. (that's today!). Tickets are are $5 and $10 each, and there is a two-ticket minimum for each pod seating area.