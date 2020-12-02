HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The Heard

Orlando DJ Dizzlephunk's fifth annual charity Shoe and Sock Drive is asking for donations in December

Posted By on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click image Drop shoes and socks for those in need at boxes like this at Park Ave CDs - PHOTO COURTESY PARK AVE CDS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Park Ave CDs/Facebook
  • Drop shoes and socks for those in need at boxes like this at Park Ave CDs
Orlando DJ Dizzlephunk is turning his notable hustling skills towards a good cause this holiday season, with his annual Shoe & Sock Drive in full swing.

Now in its 5th year, Dizzlephunk's Shoe & Sock drive collects donations of new shoes and socks — for children and adults — from drop-boxes he places all over town. Then, in tandem with First Methodist Church of Oviedo, the donations are distributed to homeless shelters and schoolchildren in need.



Festively-wrapped drop-boxes are at the following area merchants and restaurants until Dec. 10 for you to deposit donations of news shoes and/or socks (very lightly-used shoes will also be accepted):

Grape and the Grain
Galactic G Skate Shop
Wills Pub
528 Barbershop
Our Revolution Orlando
Park Ave CDs
The New Standard
Castle Door Studios
Maxine's On Shine

Dizzlephunk will also be hosting a final in-person shindig — alongside Travi Seeds and Creativ Angel — to get donations on Dec. 11 at Grape and the Grain at 10 p.m., depending on your comfort level with events.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

