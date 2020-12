Orlando DJ Dizzlephunk's fifth annual charity Shoe and Sock Drive is asking for donations in December

click image Photo courtesy Park Ave CDs/Facebook

Drop shoes and socks for those in need at boxes like this at Park Ave CDs

Orlando DJ Dizzlephunk is turning his notable hustling skills towards a good cause this holiday season, with his annual Shoe & Sock Drive in full swing.Now in its 5th year, Dizzlephunk's Shoe & Sock drive collects donations of new shoes and socks — for children and adults — from drop-boxes he places all over town. Then, in tandem with First Methodist Church of Oviedo, the donations are distributed to homeless shelters and schoolchildren in need.Festively-wrapped drop-boxes are at the following area merchants and restaurants until Dec. 10 for you to deposit donations of news shoes and/or socks (very lightly-used shoes will also be accepted):Grape and the GrainGalactic G Skate ShopWills Pub528 BarbershopOur Revolution OrlandoPark Ave CDsThe New StandardCastle Door StudiosMaxine's On ShineDizzlephunk will also be hosting a final in-person shindig — alongside Travi Seeds and Creativ Angel — to get donations on Dec. 11 at Grape and the Grain at 10 p.m., depending on your comfort level with events.