Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Lake Eola tree lighting ceremony to go virtual this year
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 11:16 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Lake Eola Park/Facebook
The City of Orlando is moving the big annual Lake Eola tree lighting ceremony
online this year.
In the interest of health and safety (and not gathering tightly-packed crowds), the holiday tradition can be viewed from the safety of your own home. "Tune in" to clickorlando.com
at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The lighting event
will feature Mayor Buddy Dyer, the News 6 morning hosts, Reverend Billy Brath, and the Orlando Concert Band.
After that, you may take in the dazzling lights of the holiday tree at Lake Eola IRL to your heart's content.
Tags: Lake Eola, Orlando, City of Orlando, Downtown, Holiday, Christmas, Tree Lighting, Holiday, Ceremony, Virtual, Online, Celebration, Image
