The Heard

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The Heard

Orlando TikTok sensations the 502s play the Plaza Live's Front Porch Concert Series on Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 10:24 AM

click image The 502s - PHOTO COURTESY THE PLAZA LIVE
  • Photo courtesy the Plaza Live
  • The 502s
The Plaza Live’s Front Porch Concert Series has been one of the more thoughtful forays into COVID-age showgoing with its distanced outdoor setting, mask requirements and pod seating options.

The next notable edition this Thursday, Dec. 3, features the folk-pop effervescence of local group the 502s, who recently blew the F up on TikTok with a viral video of their next song “Magdalene” that racked up over a million views within two days of posting.



The show begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are still available.

