Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Orlando TikTok sensations the 502s play the Plaza Live's Front Porch Concert Series on Thursday
By Bao Le-Huu
on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 10:24 AM
Photo courtesy the Plaza Live
The 502s
The Plaza Live’s Front Porch Concert Series
has been one of the more thoughtful forays into COVID-age showgoing with its distanced outdoor setting, mask requirements and pod seating options.
The next notable edition this Thursday, Dec. 3, features the folk-pop effervescence of local group the 502s
, who recently blew the F up on TikTok with a viral video
of their next song “Magdalene” that racked up over a million views
within two days of posting.
The show begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are still available.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
