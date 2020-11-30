The first-ever Black Restaurant Week spotlights Black-owned restaurants in Orlando and Tampa Bay

click image
Black Restaurant Week
Photo courtesy Kalalou Caribbean Bar and Grill/Facebook
Kalalou Caribbean Bar and Grill
, which started last week and runs through Dec. 6, highlights Black-owned businesses, and for the first time, a Florida edition (Florida Black Restaurant week, FBRW) is focusing on venues across the Sunshine State — including quite a few here in Orlando.
In addition to shining a light on Florida’s Black-owned kitchens
— including restaurants in Orlando, Miami and Jacksonville — FBRW co-founder Derek Robinson told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
that the event also features virtual events and conferences to help Black entrepreneurs expand their businesses.
“No one else is doing it and that’s exactly what we’re doing. There hasn’t really been a voice for the Black culinary space from bartenders to caterers,” Robinson explains.
Black Restaurant Week follows federal, state, and local COVID-19 rules and regulations. Delivery and/or pickup are highly recommended. You can find the complete list of Florida Black Restaurant Week via blackrestaurantweeks.com
. Local restaurants participating in Orlando and nearby Tampa Bay include:
Orlando
Tampa Bay
- 7th and Grove 1930 E. 7th Ave., Ybor City. 813-649-8422
- Ava’s Lowcountry Cuisine 112 Flagship Drive, Lutz. 813-702-3813
- COPA 1047 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-623-9199
- Eggs Up Grill 3920 U.S. Highway-301 N., Riverview, 813-800-3447
- Island Flavors and Tings 1411 49th St. S., Gulfport. 727-804-1849
- Kay’s Kitchen 11124 N. 30th St., Tampa, 813-368-5196
- Loaded 1901 Drew St., Clearwater. 727-271-2200
- M&R Cafe Southern Cuisine 3322 E. Osborne Ave., Tampa. 813-234-2233
- Mr. B’s Southern Cuisine 3401 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. 813-221-8111
- Shnookum’s BBQ 1575 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater. 727-754-8786
- The Cookie Monster 5226 S. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.
—
