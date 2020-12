It's beginning to feel a lot like winter (for a few days) in Orlando this week

click image Photo courtesy NWS Melbourne/Twitter

Get your winter coats ready, Central Florida! The coldest air of the season will arrive after tomorrow's strong cold front. The coldest temps expected on Wednesday morning, along with some frost possible. pic.twitter.com/3uKJcGr2EE — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) November 30, 2020

Across the country, health experts have warned that cold weather and indoor gatherings could lead to an increased spread of coronavirus. Floridians, naturally scoffed at the idea of “cold weather” (and probably at the idea of coronavirus spreading, too).Floridians are gonna learn tonight, though.The Weather Channel says it’s going to be in the low 40s overnight Monday with lows dipping all the way to 39 degrees on Tuesday. There won't be much relief on Tuesday, either, with highs only in the 50s and another chilly night.That makes for the coldest weather in Central Florida since January — when temps dropped well into the 30s — and definitely the coldest local weather since the pandemic shut down the country in mid-March.Temps will be back in the mid-70s by Thursday, however, so don't plan on rocking your puff jacket over the weekend.Here’s the National Weather Service forecast for Central Florida: