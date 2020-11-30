HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 30, 2020

Bloggytown

It's beginning to feel a lot like winter (for a few days) in Orlando this week

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 3:57 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY NWS MELBOURNE/TWITTER
  • Photo courtesy NWS Melbourne/Twitter
Across the country, health experts have warned that cold weather and indoor gatherings could lead to an increased spread of coronavirus. Floridians, naturally scoffed at the idea of “cold weather” (and probably at the idea of coronavirus spreading, too).

Floridians are gonna learn tonight, though.



The Weather Channel says it’s going to be in the low 40s overnight Monday with lows dipping all the way to 39 degrees on Tuesday. There won't be much relief on Tuesday, either, with highs only in the 50s and another chilly night.

That makes for the coldest weather in Central Florida since January — when temps dropped well into the 30s — and definitely the coldest local weather since the pandemic shut down the country in mid-March.

Temps will be back in the mid-70s by Thursday, however, so don't plan on rocking your puff jacket over the weekend.

Here’s the National Weather Service forecast for Central Florida:



This story first appeared on our sister paper's site, Creative Loafing Tampa.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. DeSantis extends order banning local COVID-related shutdowns, restrictions and mask mandates Read More

  2. Disney gives major update on what to expect from its Epcot overhaul, but some projects remain in limbo Read More

  3. Crowdfunding campaign opens to help keep Orlando's own Will's Pub open Read More

  4. Florida man on LSD tackles Disney security guard at Animal Kingdom Read More

  5. The Enzian to screen riotous Shane McGowan documentary 'Crock of Gold' this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 25, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation