Arcimoto and the City of Orlando partner for up for municipal fleet pilot program of electric vehicles

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Arcimoto

Electric-car manufacturer Arcimoto and the City of Orlando have announced a new partnership to try out a municipal fleet pilot program of electric vehicles.Several departments in the city – including the Orlando Fire Department, Police Department, Code Enforcement Division and Parking Enforcement – will road-test and utilize zero-emission Arcimoto vehicles in their daily duties for 90 days starting WHEN.This municipal fleet will consist of Arcimoto's (ahem) 'Fun Utility Vehicles' (FUVs) and Deliverators. "We look forward to putting these innovative EVs to the test.” exclaimed Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in a joint announcement with Arcimoto.The last time we wrote about Arcimoto back in August, the Wahlburgers burger chain was poised to start using the company's Deliverators for deliveries in their Key West restaurant. This new pilot program is a big step-up in terms of the company's presence in Florida.“We believe Orlando’s use of our practical, ultra-efficient, small-footprint vehicles will serve as a model for other cities across the country that aim to aggressively electrify their fleets,” said Arcimoto Founder and President, Mark Frohnmayer in a press statement.There is not a set date for this program to commence as of this writing, but don't be surprised if you see these distinctive 3-wheeled vehicles on metro Orlando streets sooner or later.