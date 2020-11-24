Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Orlando Americana prince Jordan Foley plays free show at Will's Pub on Black Friday
By Bao Le-Huu
on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 4:38 PM
Jordan Foley
-
Jen Cray
Jordan Foley at Will's Pub
is one of the area’s preeminent new voices in Americana right now. Even when solo as we first saw him way back in 2018
, he’s a powerhouse of soul and twang.
On Friday, Nov. 27, Foley and local musician Tyler Hood
perform at Will's Pub. Music starts early at 7 p.m. There's no cover
so be cool and tip these hurting performers.
Also, the show will be outside
so that makes it a safer option. Seating is limited and masks are required when you're not at your table. Seating will be limited.
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Jordan Foley at Will's Pub
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com
