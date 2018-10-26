In homestretch of election season, acclaimed folkie David Dondero brings point-blank conscience back to Orlando

David Dondero

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

David Dondero at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

David Dondero at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

David Dondero at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Jordan Foley at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Jordan Foley at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Bao Le-Huu

Jordan Foley at Will's Pub

Despite coming to national prominence in the mid 2000s as part of the very indiefamily,is cut from an old cloth so enshrined in tradition that it’s practically mythical. The acclaimed singer-songwriter from Minnesota upholds the greatheritage, and he does it with total authenticity and no pomp.Live, his songs are delivered simply and bare. But despite his gentle musical step, Dondero shoots it straight lyrically. When he gets confessional, it’s with– no emo self-indulgence here. And when he gets sociopolitical, his musings can be point blank and as sharp as a lance. With direct citations toandhe hits loaded current issues with enough blunt honesty to be anFolk music hasn’t been this woke in generations. Earlier this year, in fact, he headlined an Orlando event at this same venue to spark progressive political engagement, register voters and benefit equality championsMore than just a basic performance, Dondero’s shows are true engagements. Rather than the usual fourth wall dynamic, his words and manner beckon you into a shared space inhabited equally by both performer and audience as fellow humans trying to find our way through it all. When you see him live, you just know you’re up close with an artist of realOpening was local musicianSkilled but not slick with a nice country edge, he’s got a sound and voice that’s effectively situated between aHe doesn’t try too hard because he doesn’t need to. Confident in the pocket and the natural power of his expression, Foley’s probably one of the more finished and articulated young examples to emerge in the local Americana scene lately. Besides, surely there’s something more to a seemingly traditional roots artist who wears aonstage and sings aboutwith zero irony but all the backroad heartbreak that the genre typically demands.