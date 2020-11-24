HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Orlando Philharmonic announces slate of outdoor holiday shows to close out 2020

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 5:07 PM

The Orlando Philharmonic has announced their slate of holiday shows set to finish out the year, and they're all outdoors – which is like a nice lil' early gift.

The Phil will go on a sort of mini-tour, taking over Festival Park, Winter Park's Central Park, the Plaza Live's new outdoor stage, and the Apopka Amphitheater during the tail end of November and December to present an array of seasonal sound – from holiday pops to the Brandenburg Concerto to something for the kids – with some special guests.



Here's the full rundown:

Saturday, Nov. 28
Home for the Holidays: A Midnight Clear
Festival Park

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 5-6
Symphony Storytime: Holly Jolly Sounds of the Season
Outdoors at the Plaza Live

Sunday, Dec. 5
Holiday Pops Concert in Winter Park
Central Park in Winter Park

Monday, Dec. 7
Holidays at the Plaza: The Complete Brandenburg Concertos Part 1
Outdoors at the Plaza Live

Saturday, Dec. 12
Holiday Pops Concert in Apopka
Apopka Amphitheater

Monday, Dec. 14
Holidays at the Plaza: The Complete Brandenburg Concertos Part 2
Outdoors at the Plaza Live

Sunday, Dec. 20
Holidays at the Plaza: Brass and Percussion Extravaganza
Outdoors at the Plaza Live

“All of us at the Orlando Philharmonic are excited and proud to be offering this outstanding lineup of December programs,” says Paul Helfrich, executive director of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in a press statement.

“In this time when we all could use some holiday cheer, I’m glad we can still play music in a safe and responsible way, taking advantage of our pleasant December weather and attractive outdoor venues."

For more information on the individual shows and ticketing, click on the links above, and for more information on the Philharmonic's 2020-21 season, visit the Phil's website.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

