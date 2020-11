Orlando Philharmonic announces slate of outdoor holiday shows to close out 2020

click to enlarge Photo courtesy the Orlando Philharmonic

The Orlando Philharmonic has announced their slate of holiday shows set to finish out the year, and they're all outdoors – which is like a nice lil' early gift.The Phil will go on a sort of mini-tour, taking over Festival Park, Winter Park's Central Park, the Plaza Live's new outdoor stage, and the Apopka Amphitheater during the tail end of November and December to present an array of seasonal sound – from holiday pops to the Brandenburg Concerto to something for the kids – with some special guests.Here's the full rundown:Saturday, Nov. 28Festival ParkSaturday-Sunday, Dec. 5-6Outdoors at the Plaza LiveSunday, Dec. 5Central Park in Winter ParkMonday, Dec. 7Outdoors at the Plaza LiveSaturday, Dec. 12Apopka AmphitheaterMonday, Dec. 14Outdoors at the Plaza LiveSunday, Dec. 20Outdoors at the Plaza Live“All of us at the Orlando Philharmonic are excited and proud to be offering this outstanding lineup of December programs,” says Paul Helfrich, executive director of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in a press statement.“In this time when we all could use some holiday cheer, I’m glad we can still play music in a safe and responsible way, taking advantage of our pleasant December weather and attractive outdoor venues."For more information on the individual shows and ticketing, click on the links above, and for more information on the Philharmonic's 2020-21 season, visit the Phil's website