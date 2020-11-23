HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, November 23, 2020

F+D Woodfired Italian Kitchen to open third location in Winter Park

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 11:56 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY F&D WOODFIRED ITALIAN KITCHEN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen/Facebook
Local resto F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen is on a red-hot (heh) roll, set to open a third location in Winter park.

F&D will move into the spot formerly occupied by Rice and Beans Cocina Latina at 1965 Aloma Ave., joining F&D locations in Orlando's Hourglass District and Longwood.



F&D serves up Italian comfort fare of a high order, whether it be charred pies – like margherita and fennel sausage and rapini – or pasta dishes with noodles sourced from Trevi Pasts.

The new Winter Park locale should be open before the end of this year.


