Lineup announced for EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon this weekend

Dance promoters Insomniac on Wednesday announced the lineup for the virtual event they will put putting on this weekend instead of the in-person EDC Orlando, called off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.The EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon is happening on the mobile device screen of your choice this Friday and Saturday and it has a pretty stacked lineup for such a last-minute confirmation.Holding it down on the internet for the two days of this event are: Afrojack, Anabel Englund, Autograf, Blunts & Blondes, Cat Dealers, Cosmic Gate, Elephante, Eptic, Goldfish, Good Times Ahead, Kaskade, Loud Luxury, Morgan Page, Peekaboo, Riot Ten, Sunnery James & Ryan MarcianoThe EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon goes down on Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21. The show will be broadcast on I nsomniac’s website , YouTube and Twitch channels.During the event, donations will be collected for Rave Recovery and In Place of War.