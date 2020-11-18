HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Lineup announced for EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 9:05 PM

Dance promoters Insomniac on Wednesday announced the lineup for the virtual event they will put putting on this weekend instead of the in-person EDC Orlando, called off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon is happening on the mobile device screen of your choice this Friday and Saturday and it has a pretty stacked lineup for such a last-minute confirmation.



Holding it down on the internet for the two days of this event are: Afrojack, Anabel Englund, Autograf, Blunts & Blondes, Cat Dealers, Cosmic Gate, Elephante, Eptic, Goldfish, Good Times Ahead, Kaskade, Loud Luxury, Morgan Page, Peekaboo, Riot Ten, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano

The EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon goes down on Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21. The show will be broadcast on Insomniac’s website, YouTube and Twitch channels.

During the event, donations will be collected for Rave Recovery and In Place of War.


