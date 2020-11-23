Monday, November 23, 2020
City National Bank and Food Share partner for Orlando food distribution event this Tuesday
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 1:32 PM
click image
City National Bank of Florida
-
Photo courtesy City National/Facebook
and Farm Share
are partnering for a food distribution event this week, ahead of the holidays.
CNB, which has Central Florida locations in Downtown Orlando and Winter Park, and the non-profit Farm Share will be giving out free food to those in need on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday
at the OCPS Academic Center for Excellence on Living Street, food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. (While supplies last.)
To ensure safety, this event will be drive-thru, with volunteers from the two organizations placing food into the trunks of cars.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Food Distribution, Florida, Central Florida, Orlando, Food Share, CNB, Free, Pandemic, Food Insecurity, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.