HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 20, 2020

The Heard

Tickets for these 15 big Frontyard Festival shows in Downtown Orlando go on sale Friday

Posted By on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 11:27 AM

click image Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires - PHOTO COURTESY THE DR. PHILLIPS CENTER
  • Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
  • Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
Tickets for the first group of Frontyard Festival shows go on sale Friday, and there's everything from holiday music to jazz to Jason Isbell on offer.

The outdoors Frontyard Festival, which takes over the lawn areas in front of Downtown Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center, will present six months worth of entertainment taking in music, dance and wellness events.



Tickets are available now for the following shows, which stretch from the festival opener – Citizen Cope on Dec. 5 – through to Wynton Marsalis in May of next year.

Dec. 5: G. Love & the Juice, Citizen Cope
Dec. 6: Songs of the Season
Dec. 9: Ragtime
Dec. 10: Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
Dec. 11: Smith & Myers of Shinedown
Dec. 12: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party
Dec. 15: Noel: The Carols of Christmas
Dec. 19: Michael James Scott: A Fierce Christmas
Dec. 22: The Christmas Tenors with the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra
Dec. 23: El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico: Mega Latin Christmas
Jan. 2, 2021: JJ Grey & Mofro
Jan. 16, 2021: Tye Tribbett 
Feb. 10, 2021: Keb' Mo'
Feb: 13, 2021: Step Afrika!
May 21, 2021: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis

Tickets are not sold individually to these events, but by elevated, socially distanced pods. Each pod can accommodate up to five people as a group.

More events will no doubt be added in the coming weeks.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. AdventHealth Orlando will be among first hospitals to receive COVID-19 vaccines Read More

  2. Universal Orlando Resort reveals a big Black Friday family vacation bargain Read More

  3. Florida man on LSD tackles Disney security guard at Animal Kingdom Read More

  4. More details on Orlando's Frontyard Festival: start date and Jason Isbell show in December Read More

  5. Remembering Orlando music scene figure Eddie Foeller Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation