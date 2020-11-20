Friday, November 20, 2020
Tickets for these 15 big Frontyard Festival shows in Downtown Orlando go on sale Friday
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 11:27 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
-
Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
Tickets for the first group of Frontyard Festival
shows go on sale Friday, and there's everything from holiday music to jazz to Jason Isbell on offer.
The outdoors Frontyard Festival, which takes over the lawn areas in front of Downtown Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center, will present six months worth of entertainment taking in music, dance and wellness events.
Tickets are available now for the following shows, which stretch from the festival opener – Citizen Cope on Dec. 5 – through to Wynton Marsalis in May of next year.
Dec. 5: G. Love & the Juice, Citizen Cope
Dec. 6: Songs of the Season
Dec. 9
: Ragtime
Dec. 10: Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires
Dec. 11: Smith & Myers of Shinedown
Dec. 12: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party
Dec. 15: Noel: The Carols of Christmas
Dec. 19: Michael James Scott: A Fierce Christmas
Dec. 22: The Christmas Tenors with the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra
Dec. 23: El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico: Mega Latin Christmas
Jan. 2, 2021: JJ Grey & Mofro
Jan. 16, 2021: Tye Tribbett
Feb. 10, 2021: Keb' Mo'
Feb: 13, 2021: Step Afrika!
May 21, 2021: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis
Tickets are not sold individually to these events, but by elevated, socially distanced pods. Each pod can accommodate up to five people as a group.
More events will no doubt be added in the coming weeks.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Frontyard Festival, Music, Orlando, Downtown Orlando, Outdoor, Festival, Dr. Phillips Center, Arts, Healing, Culture, Local, Orange County, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.