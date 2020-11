Tickets for these 15 big Frontyard Festival shows in Downtown Orlando go on sale Friday

click image Photo courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center

Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

Tickets for the first group of Frontyard Festival shows go on sale Friday, and there's everything from holiday music to jazz to Jason Isbell on offer.The outdoors Frontyard Festival, which takes over the lawn areas in front of Downtown Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center, will present six months worth of entertainment taking in music, dance and wellness events.Tickets are available now for the following shows, which stretch from the festival opener – Citizen Cope on Dec. 5 – through to Wynton Marsalis in May of next year.Tickets are not sold individually to these events, but by elevated, socially distanced pods. Each pod can accommodate up to five people as a group.More events will no doubt be added in the coming weeks.