Thursday, November 19, 2020

Remembering Orlando music scene figure Eddie Foeller

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge Eddie Foeller - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman
  • Eddie Foeller
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
On Nov. 12, the Orlando music community lost Eddie Foeller, a beloved figure whose scene footprint dates back to the early 1980s when he worked at legendary music store Murmur Records, a trendsetting bastion of cool in its day.

From there, Foeller remained a deep scene player through the decades in a long succession of bands. I knew him best as one of the ringing guitarists in standout 1960s revival rock act the BellTowers, his last band.
click to enlarge Eddie Foeller - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman
  • Eddie Foeller
click to enlarge Eddie Foeller in the BellTowers - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman
  • Eddie Foeller in the BellTowers
Though not especially well, I knew Eddie. And my personal impression of him throughout the years seems to square with the remembrances by many of his close friends. Besides talent, what always struck me about Eddie was his bonhomie, humor and generous spirit.
click to enlarge Eddie Foeller - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman
  • Eddie Foeller
Years ago, he invited me out to his son Dylan’s 21st birthday, I thought probably because I had written some positive words about Dylan’s excellent band 1991. I didn’t go because I didn’t feel qualified for what seemed to be a pretty intimate and familial celebration. But I always appreciated the extraordinary intimacy of the gesture. Eddie was like that. And he’ll be greatly missed.



There's a GoFundMe memorial fundraiser to help his family with medical expenses. Please donate if you can.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

