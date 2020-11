Remembering Orlando music scene figure Eddie Foeller

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman

Eddie Foeller in the BellTowers

On Nov. 12, the Orlando music community losta beloved figure whose scene footprint dates back to the early 1980s when he worked at legendary music storea trendsetting bastion of cool in its day.From there, Foeller remained a deep scene player through the decades in a long succession of bands. I knew him best as one of the ringing guitarists in standout 1960s revival rock act thehis last band.Though not especially well, I knew Eddie. And my personal impression of him throughout the years seems to square with the remembrances by many of his close friends. Besides talent, what always struck me about Eddie was his bonhomie, humor and generous spirit.Years ago, he invited me out to his son Dylan’s 21st birthday, I thought probably because I had written some positive words about Dylan’s excellent band 1991 . I didn’t go because I didn’t feel qualified for what seemed to be a pretty intimate and familial celebration. But I always appreciated the extraordinary intimacy of the gesture. Eddie was like that. And he’ll be greatly missed.There's ato help his family with medical expenses. Please donate if you can.