Drunken Monkey in the Milk District to offer vegan-friendly to-go Thanksgiving meals

Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar is hosting their annual vegan-friendly Thanksgiving dinner , on Thursday, Nov. 26. But this year, out of necessity and safety, it's going to be a strictly to-go style affair.On offer – in vegan and non-vegan variations – is turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, rolls and butter, housemade cranberry sauce, and green bean casserole. Special desserts will also be yours for the taking. The meal will run you $25.99.Pickup for these meals will start soon after noon on Thanksgiving.During the day, very limited seating will be available both inside (25 seats) and outside, but there will not be set seating times for the Thanksgiving meals as in years past.Order online through DrunkenMonkeyOrders.com or visit the restaurant's Facebook page for more information.