HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Tip Jar

Drunken Monkey in the Milk District to offer vegan-friendly to-go Thanksgiving meals

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 12:24 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY DRUNKEN MONKEY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Drunken Monkey/Facebook
Drunken Monkey Coffee Bar is hosting their annual vegan-friendly Thanksgiving dinner, on Thursday, Nov. 26. But this year, out of necessity and safety, it's going to be a strictly to-go style affair.

On offer – in vegan and non-vegan variations – is turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing, rolls and butter, housemade cranberry sauce, and green bean casserole. Special desserts will also be yours for the taking. The meal will run you $25.99.



Pickup for these meals will start soon after noon on Thanksgiving.

During the day, very limited seating will be available both inside (25 seats) and outside, but there will not be set seating times for the Thanksgiving meals as in years past.

Order online through DrunkenMonkeyOrders.com or visit the restaurant's Facebook page for more information.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man on LSD tackles Disney security guard at Animal Kingdom Read More

  2. Orange County's coronavirus 'strike teams' finds a number of downtown and UCF area bars with no COVID-19 precautions in place Read More

  3. The City of Orlando announces new 'Under-I' urban park project underneath I-4 downtown Read More

  4. Lime Fresh Mexican Grill returns to Orlando with opening of new Lake Nona location Read More

  5. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio grasps at outrage straws over Dem politician quoting Jesus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation