Eugene Snowden heads to the Dr. Phil in December to headline the AMP'd Orlando music series

Local soul troubadour Eugene Snowden will finally be making his long-delayed headlining appearance at the Dr. Phillips Center AMP'd Series in December!It's been a year of ups and downs for Snowden. On the one hand, he released a new single and music video and finished his new album,. On the other hand, Snowden saw most of his planned gigs and tours canceled because of the pandemic.However, this AMP'd appearance – rescheduled from August – should be a good capstone for the year both the for the man and his fans. Snowden takes over AMP'd at the Dr. Phil's Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater on Monday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available through the Dr. Phillips Center's website . If you had a ticket to the original August date, it's still good.