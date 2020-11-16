Monday, November 16, 2020
Eugene Snowden heads to the Dr. Phil in December to headline the AMP'd Orlando music series
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 5:00 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Eugene Snowden/Facebook
Local soul troubadour Eugene Snowden
will finally be making his long-delayed headlining appearance at the Dr. Phillips Center AMP'd Series in December!
It's been a year of ups and downs for Snowden. On the one hand, he released a new single and music video
and finished his new album, Only the Real Thing
. On the other hand, Snowden saw most of his planned gigs and tours canceled because of the pandemic.
However, this AMP'd appearance – rescheduled from August – should be a good capstone for the year both the for the man and his fans.
Snowden takes over AMP'd
at the Dr. Phil's Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater on Monday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available through the Dr. Phillips Center's website
. If you had a ticket to the original August date, it's still good.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: Eugene Snowden, Local, Music, Orlando, Dr. Phillips Center, AMP'd, Central Florida, Punk, Soul, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.