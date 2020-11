Disney Springs' Morimoto Asia to host '12 Beers of Christmas' dining event

click image Photo courtesy Morimoto Asia

Disney Springs resto Morimoto Asia will be getting in the seasonal spirit with their third annual 12 Beers of Christmas event in December.Hosted by the Iron Chef himself, guests will be treated to holiday-themed craft beers from local breweries and "gourmet pan-Asian light bites."The 12 Beers of Christmas takes place on Sunday, Dec. 6. There are two differing seating times – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.-4 p.m.Seating capacity is limited to 100 people each. The price of admission will run you $75 and gratuity (ahem). A handful of private booths can also be reserved for $375 each. Tickets are available now.