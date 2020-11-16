Monday, November 16, 2020
Disney Springs' Morimoto Asia to host '12 Beers of Christmas' dining event
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 11:07 AM
Photo courtesy Morimoto Asia
Disney Springs resto Morimoto Asia
will be getting in the seasonal spirit with their third annual 12 Beers of Christmas
event in December.
Hosted by the Iron Chef himself, guests will be treated to holiday-themed craft beers from local breweries and "gourmet pan-Asian light bites."
The 12 Beers of Christmas takes place on Sunday, Dec. 6. There are two differing seating times – 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Seating capacity is limited to 100 people each. The price of admission will run you $75 and gratuity (ahem). A handful of private booths can also be reserved for $375 each.
Tickets are available
now.
