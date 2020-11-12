HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, November 12, 2020

First four headliners announced for Dr. Phil's outdoor Frontyard Festival including Citizen Cope, JJ Grey + Mofro and more

Posted By on Thu, Nov 12, 2020 at 5:28 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY CITIZEN COPE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Citizen Cope/Facebook
The upcoming Frontyard Festival – an ambitious outdoor mega-event set for the lawn in front of the Dr. Phillips Center over the course of months – just announced its first four big headliners. And there is going to be some top-tier national talent setting foot on this new Downtown Orlando stage.

On Dec. 5 (which is very, very soon) rootsy singer-songwriter Citizen Cope and G. Love & the Juice will rock the lawn, followed closely behind by Smith & Myers of Jacksonville rockers Shinedown on Dec. 11.



The NEXT night, on Dec. 12, retro-swing posse Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will be putting on their "Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party." Then, in the early days of 2021, Floridian blues-rockers JJ Grey & Mofro will make their return to the area.

The outdoors, socially distanced Frontyard Festival will take place over the course of six months starting in December, featuring music, film, comedy, health & wellness, and arts events, with the plan being to offer diversions and entertainment seven days a week.

Seating will consist of 380 socially distanced and elevated seating pods. Tickets will be sold per pod.

To find more information about the times and ticket prices for these shows, follow the links below

Dec. 5 Citizen Cope with G. Love & the Juice
Dec. 11: Smith & Myers
Dec. 12: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party
Jan 2, 2021: JJ Grey & Mofro

Stay tuned for more Frontyard Festival announcements next week.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

