First four headliners announced for Dr. Phil's outdoor Frontyard Festival including Citizen Cope, JJ Grey + Mofro and more

The upcoming Frontyard Festival – an ambitious outdoor mega-event set for the lawn in front of the Dr. Phillips Center over the course of months – just announced its first four big headliners. And there is going to be some top-tier national talent setting foot on this new Downtown Orlando stage.On Dec. 5 (which is very, very soon) rootsy singer-songwriter Citizen Cope and G. Love & the Juice will rock the lawn, followed closely behind by Smith & Myers of Jacksonville rockers Shinedown on Dec. 11.The NEXT night, on Dec. 12, retro-swing posse Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will be putting on their "Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party." Then, in the early days of 2021, Floridian blues-rockers JJ Grey & Mofro will make their return to the area.The outdoors, socially distanced Frontyard Festival will take place over the course of six months starting in December, featuring music, film, comedy, health & wellness, and arts events, with the plan being to offer diversions and entertainment seven days a week.Seating will consist of 380 socially distanced and elevated seating pods. Tickets will be sold per pod.To find more information about the times and ticket prices for these shows, follow the links belowDec. 5 Citizen Cope with G. Love & the Juice Dec. 11: Smith & Myers Dec. 12: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party Jan 2, 2021: JJ Grey & Mofro Stay tuned for more Frontyard Festival announcements next week.