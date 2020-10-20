Downtown Orlando Dr. Phillips Center reveals plans for outdoors Front Yard Festival, starting this December

click to enlarge
Dr. Phillips Center of the Performing Arts
-
Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center
-
Front Yard Festival illustration
on Tuesday announced plans for an outdoors, socially distanced festival that will take place on the lawn areas in front of the Dr. Phil. And this fest won't just happen over a long weekend, but stretch out over the course of six months.
The Front Yard Festival is set to kick off in December and offer up music, film, comedy, health & wellness, and arts events, though no acts have been confirmed yet. The plan at the time of announcement is to eventually offer programming – mostly ticketed events – for 7 days a week.
Local restaurants and food trucks will be on site daily, to offer concessions for attendees.
The festival will sprawl over the three "parcels" of lawn in front of the Dr. Phil, including Seneff Arts Plaza.
Seating will consist of 380 socially distanced seating pods. Each elevated pod is 5’ x 7’ and can accommodate a five-strong group, maximum. Ticketing is offered per pod only, to keep groups together and discourage mingling.
Masks will be required of all parties involved, through attendees can remove masks once they enter their pod.
The pod design is inspired by that of the seating utilized at the Virgin Money Unity Arena
for massive outdoor concerts in Newcastle, U.K. over the summer – which generated quite a bit of buzz
.
And while the photographs of shows at the outdoor venue admittedly looked incredible, it should be noted that the Arena shut down after a few months
of operation in September due to a COIVD spike in Newcastle and accompanying lockdown restrictions and curfews. (The promoter said in an interview at the end of September
that there are plans for the shows to return there, in the "not too distant future.")
click to enlarge
-
Illustration courtesy the Dr. Phillips Center
Orlando City Commissioners are all in as well, unanimously approving a $250,000 grant on Monday night to go toward construction of the Front Yard Festival's staging and setup as a way to re-energize an ailing downtown entertainment district.
“To keep our mission moving forward, our team has come up with a unique way for guests to re-connect and re-engage with one another and enjoy live entertainment and culture again," said Dr. Phillips Center President and CEO Kathy Ramsberger in a press statement. “This big idea is gaining fantastic support by sponsors, partners and artists.”
Watch the Dr. Phillips Center website
and Facebook page
for updates on the Front Yard Festival.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.