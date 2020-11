Orange County Health Services to offer free, drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park starting next week

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orange County Government

Orange County Health Services will begin offering drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing for free at Barnett Park, beginning next week.A rapid COVID-19 testing facility will be set up at Barnett starting Monday, Nov. 9 and running through the end of 2020, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This service will be free to Orange County residents. Molecular (PCR) and antigen (rapid) tests will be on offer.“We decided to transition to offer both molecular/PCR and rapid/antigen testing due to the demand we have been hearing from Orange County residents for faster COVID-19 results,” said Public Safety Director Danny Banks in a press statement. “These tests are fast, free and for all ages. Rapid tests usually give results within about 20 minutes. However, we still want to stress that molecular/PCR tests are the most accurate and considered the ‘gold standard’ in testing.”No appointments are necessary, all ages are welcome. Again, the service is free with no co-pay (also note that insurance is not required), and you get a complimentary package of free masks and sanitizer.More information can be found on the Orange County Health Services site