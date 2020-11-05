HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Orange County Health Services to offer free, drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park starting next week

Posted By on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY GOVERNMENT
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Government
Orange County Health Services will begin offering drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing for free at Barnett Park, beginning next week.

A rapid COVID-19 testing facility will be set up at Barnett starting Monday, Nov. 9 and running through the end of 2020, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This service will be free to Orange County residents.



Molecular (PCR) and antigen (rapid) tests will be on offer.

“We decided to transition to offer both molecular/PCR and rapid/antigen testing due to the demand we have been hearing from Orange County residents for faster COVID-19 results,” said Public Safety Director Danny Banks in a press statement. “These tests are fast, free and for all ages. Rapid tests usually give results within about 20 minutes. However, we still want to stress that molecular/PCR tests are the most accurate and considered the ‘gold standard’ in testing.”

No appointments are necessary, all ages are welcome. Again, the service is free with no co-pay (also note that insurance is not required), and you get a complimentary package of free masks and sanitizer.

More information can be found on the Orange County Health Services site.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

