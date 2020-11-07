HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, November 7, 2020

The Gist

Orlando World Center Marriott unveils major expansion that touches nearly every inch of the 200-acre resort

Posted By on Sat, Nov 7, 2020 at 7:57 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA ORLANDO WORLD CENTER MARRIOTT
  • Image via Orlando World Center Marriott
Central Florida’s tourism industry has struggled to turn up any good news since the coronavirus pandemic-related closures hit eight months ago, but one of the state’s largest resorts is showing hopeful signs with a massive overhaul to greet visitors slowly returning to the area.

The Orlando World Center Marriott was already the largest Marriott in the world, with a seemingly endless supply of recreational offerings. Previous additions saw water park-like additions to a pool area where nightly laser-light shows take place. That pool complex is ranked as one of the “world’s coolest hotel pools” by Forbes.

Now the 200-acre resort has brought its rooms, meeting spaces, and other amenities into that same “World Beyond Compare,” as the resort’s tagline boasts.



Like other local resorts, the Orlando World Center Marriott is looking forward to an eventual return to normalcy post-COVID, but has used the slowdown in reservations as a time to update its offerings. Now with all-new rooms and multiple remained spaces, the resort is ready to welcome visitors back.

“We have enjoyed welcoming back our loyal guests to see the fresh new look and attracting travelers who seek a modern Orlando vacation destination where they never have to leave the property,” explained General Manager Robert Bray.

click to enlarge A look at one of the updated standard rooms at the Orlando World Center Marriott - IMAGE VIA ORLANDO WORLD CENTER MARRIOTT
  • Image via Orlando World Center Marriott
  • A look at one of the updated standard rooms at the Orlando World Center Marriott
All 2,000+ rooms in the resort were updated. This is the first renovation for the guest rooms since 2008 and the first update to the suites since 2013. The refreshed rooms have a modern blue and gray color palette with warm wood touches throughout. Each room now has a 55-inch Smart TV, a mini-fridge, and all new furniture, draperies, linens, and décor.

All double/double beds have been replaced by queen/queen beds. Three-quarters of the rooms have also replaced their bathtubs with walk-in showers, which allow for easier access while providing a more contemporary look.

The Hospitality Suites were also given a dramatic overhaul. A one-bedroom suite now is augmented by two full bathrooms, a dining table, and a large balcony.

Already home to one of the largest convention centers in our region, a further 60,000 square feet was added, allowing for two dozen new meeting spaces. The meeting space addition cut into the resort’s award-winning Hawk’s Landing Golf Course. Three holes were completely rebuilt, including a new hole 204-yard, Par 3 island green #18. All bunkers and putting greens have also been renovated.

The open atrium-style lobby has been refreshed with an updated Lobby bar and a brand-new sushi bar. Guests can take in the sunset at two fire pits found on the lobby bar terrace.

While possibly being some years away from the coveted high-spending business travel returning, the resort is focusing on attracting locals and vacationers with various vacation packages. Unlimited golf and a package designed for those working remotely are both being heavily marketed. Staycation and extended-stay packages are also available, to add a hint of luxury to the "new normal."   


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Orlando Halloween open alcohol 'experiment' perhaps 'didn't work out so well,' according to city leaders Read More

  2. Central Florida right-wing preacher's prayer for Trump gets the Twitter remix treatment Read More

  3. White Castle to break ground on massive Orlando outpost this month Read More

  4. Brightline plans to create high-speed passenger rail lines connecting Orlando to Miami — here's how Read More

  5. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the White House in historic Democratic win Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation