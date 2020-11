Internet comes through with trap, house, and Wu-Tang remixes of Paula White's epic rant

click to enlarge

Reeemixxxxx! 😎 w/ @iMarkkeyz (droppin on all platforms tmra lol haha) pic.twitter.com/vZUMTDctu4 — Dj Suede the Remix god (@Remixgodsuede) November 5, 2020

crazy right wing pastor (house remix) pic.twitter.com/lBuXgFcDc8 — trev (@_vxrt_) November 5, 2020

Central Florida pastor Paula White, who has also served as Donald Trump's "God whisperer" in the past four years, busted out an ardent and deeply weird preach/rant at a prayer service last Wednesday night.As these things do, a clip of White chanting about Trump went viral, and of course, the remixers of Twitter had their way, splicing White's oddball rap with various house and trap beats and hip-hop classics from Wu-Tang Clan, Eminem and more (with the Vibing Cat because why not).Here are a few of our favorites — Wu-Tang ain't nothing to fuck with, but DJ Suede the Remix God wins this round with this sick video mashup masterpiece, IMO.And so many more . Strike!