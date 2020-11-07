HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Internet comes through with trap, house, and Wu-Tang remixes of Paula White's epic rant

Posted By on Sat, Nov 7, 2020 at 5:56 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020_11_05_at_10.57.12_am.5fa42169cb4df.jpg

Central Florida pastor Paula White, who has also served as Donald Trump's "God whisperer" in the past four years, busted out an ardent and deeply weird preach/rant at a prayer service last Wednesday night.

As these things do, a clip of White chanting about Trump went viral, and of course, the remixers of Twitter had their way, splicing White's oddball rap with various house and trap beats and hip-hop classics from Wu-Tang Clan, Eminem and more (with the Vibing Cat because why not).



Here are a few of our favorites — Wu-Tang ain't nothing to fuck with, but DJ Suede the Remix God wins this round with this sick video mashup masterpiece, IMO.
 

And so many more. Strike!



