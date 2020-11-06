HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 6, 2020

Tip Jar

Orlando Burger Week is upon us, complete with $5 burgers from an army of Orlando restaurants

Posted By on Fri, Nov 6, 2020 at 11:54 AM

click to enlarge The Burger Week offering from Mason Jar Provisions
  • The Burger Week offering from Mason Jar Provisions
Orlando Burger Week is happening right now, and after a week like this you've certainly earned a dose of comfort food.

With over 30 local restaurants participating and five extra days added to Burger Week, everything about this year's event is bigger and better … except for the prices.



These burger specials cooked up from an array of Orlando-area restaurants will only cost you $5.

And don't forget to download your Burger Week 2020 Passport to keep track of your culinary travels.

That same passport can even net you burgers after Burger Week is over. Event sponsor Publix Aprons is giving away a private Burger-Making Bash for you and a few of your closest pals hosted by the Publix Apopka Cooking School.

Simply submit your passport (with at least four stamps) to OrlandoBurgerWeek.com by Nov. 20, or post to social media with the hashtags #orlandoburgerweek and #publixsaprons. Six winners will be chosen.

And remember, Burger Week runs wild until Nov. 18! You can access the full list of restaurants right here. Takeout options are available.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. White Castle to break ground on massive Orlando outpost this month Read More

  2. Brightline plans to create high-speed passenger rail lines connecting Orlando to Miami — here's how Read More

  3. Central Florida right-wing preacher's prayer for Trump gets the Twitter remix treatment Read More

  4. After spending $6 million to raise Florida's minimum wage, John Morgan says he's done with politics Read More

  5. Universal Orlando announces new 'Endless Summer Resort' to open on-site in December Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation