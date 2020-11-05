HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Bloggytown

After spending $6 million to raise Florida's minimum wage, John Morgan says he's done with politics

Posted By on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 6:58 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA JOHN MORGAN/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via John Morgan/Twitter
Orlando attorney John Morgan won’t fund more constitutional amendments. And end the rumors that he’ll ever run for political office, he said Wednesday while ruminating on passage of a minimum-wage amendment and his own mortality.

“The good news for Florida, and the better news for the legislators and the special interests and the Chamber of Commerce in Tallahassee, is John Morgan is done,” Morgan told reporters in a video chat.



Morgan, who spent $6 million successfully pushing Tuesday’s amendment to raise the minimum wage, after leading passage of a 2016 amendment to broadly legalize medical marijuana, said he’s “happy” with the job Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing and doesn’t see himself running for political office or bankrolling another amendment.

Part of the reason is that lawmakers continue to make the citizens’ ballot-initiative process too time-consuming and expensive.

A bigger reason is that he’s now 68, he’s living part time in Maui and it’s time to down-shift his political involvement.

Morgan said he was already moving in that direction before this year, easing off on political donations, while admitting he couldn’t resist helping Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

With his wife Ultima, an attorney who is one of the names in the Morgan & Morgan firm, they will continue their philanthropic ways with organizations such as Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, the Boys and Girls Club and Central Florida’s Harbor House.

“We've built up a foundation that we think could be substantial and my four children will run when I'm dead,” Morgan said. “They know that the things that are important to me are food, water, medicine, shelter and dignity. And that my children will take that foundation and try to do what me, their mother would want done.

"So, it's weird getting old, but it's also almost like you finished the race and you won. So, mixed bag.”


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Central Florida right-wing preacher's prayer for Trump gets the Twitter remix treatment Read More

  2. Brightline plans to create high-speed passenger rail lines connecting Orlando to Miami — here's how Read More

  3. One in seven Orlando Disney employees will be laid off by New Year's Eve Read More

  4. This is fine Read More

  5. Election 2020: Florida voters approve Amendment 2, boosting minimum wage from $8.56 to $15 an hour Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation