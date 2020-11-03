Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Election 2020: Linda Stewart, D-Orlando, wins again in Florida Senate District 13
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 9:53 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Linda Stewart for Florida Senate
-
Florida Sen. Linda Stewart
State Sen. Linda Stewart has won a comfortable victory to retain her District 13 seat in the Florida Senate, receiving 60 percent of the vote.
Stewart, Democrat of Orlando, has a long record of service in Central Florida, first serving two terms in the House of Representatives for District 47, before getting elected to the state Senate in 2016.
Stewart defeated Republican Josh Anderson with 151,173 votes to Anderson's 98,277.
Shortly after her win was announced, Sen. Stewart posted the following on her official Facebook page
: "I would like to thank all the voters in #SD13 for your vote and support this evening. This election season has been long and one of the most important of our lifetimes. Because of your votes I am honored with the privilege to serve you all for four more years as your State Senator. I promise to continue my service in being a voice for all the people of Central Florida."
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: election 2020, Florida, Orange County, voting results, District 13, Florida Senate, Linda Stewart, Democrat, Re-Election, Orlando, Central Florida, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.