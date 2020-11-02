Georgia woman blames 6-year-old son for hiding loaded gun at Disney's Magic Kingdom

click to enlarge Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A Georgia woman is accused of hiding a loaded gun at Disney’s Magic Kingdom and trying to lay the whole thing off on a toddler.Marcia Temple, 27 was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and given a trespass warning on Oct. 8. An AdventHealth employee taking guest temperatures at Disney noticed that Temple placed a purse behind a plant and left it there before going through a metal detector. Disney security and deputies were alerted, and in the handbag found a 9mm gun loaded with 10 rounds (plus one in the chamber).As a deputy opened the purse, Temple piped up, "Ma'am, that's mine," to the deputy, according to the police report. When asked why she brought the gun, Temple did not take responsibility for the gun in the purse she said was hers."I had told my son to hold it for me and stand right here while I go get my brother. He put it down and messed with the plants and I put them back, but I didn't know he put it down and I didn't know he left it over here," Temple said.The police report states that Temple doesn't have a concealed carry permit in Florida, nor in her home state of Georgia.Weapons are not allowed on Disney grounds. Temple can no longer visit any Walt Disney parks or properties.