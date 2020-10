Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Isn't it so 2020 that we have some of the best weather we've ever had on a Halloween yet Covid is keeping many of us at home? Fortunately, some things are even bigger than a pandemic and one them will be visible this weekend. – LINK Almost as popular as a perfect Harvest Moon, Orlando's Burger Week is back and here's where you can get a great burger for just 5 bucks! – LINK This should come as great news to all of the people forced to drive I-4 from Tampa to Orlando. The private rail system Brightline says they'll be up and running by 2025. – LINK