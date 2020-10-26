HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 26, 2020

Bloggytown

DeSantis expands visitation at nursing homes, assisted living facilities in time for Thanksgiving

Posted By on Mon, Oct 26, 2020 at 10:22 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Photo via Office of the Governor
Gov. Ron DeSantis, like his political ally Trump, has emphasized a need to reopen the state and return a sense of normalcy during the pandemic.

As part of that, DeSantis this week announced plans to expand visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. For example, the state will allow outdoor visitation, regardless of whether the facilities have COVID-19 infections.



Florida barred visitors to nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the spring to try to prevent spread of the deadly virus. But the DeSantis administration on Sept. 1 issued an executive order authorizing visitation to resume and providing broad guidelines that nursing facilities were required to follow. The announcement this week will change the guidelines to allow expanded visitation.

During an appearance Thursday in Fort Myers, DeSantis reiterated his view that it is important for residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have visits from family members.

“I think the families have just universally been very, very happy with being able to be reunited with their loved ones,” DeSantis said. “And I hear people say, 'Oh, well, you know, you shouldn’t have Thanksgiving this year.’ … And I'm just thinking to myself, you know, shouldn’t individuals be in the position to be able to make those determinations? And if a family is in a situation where they are behaving in a safe way and the facilities are doing what they need to do, we need to be able to have family connections. This is very, very important.”


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida now has the fourth most COVID deaths in the United States Read More

  2. Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Here are the judges on your Orange County ballot Read More

  3. Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor races Read More

  4. Op-ed: An open letter to Epcot about its outdated vision of the 'future' Read More

  5. Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Our yes and no recommendations on the Florida Constitutional Amendment questions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation