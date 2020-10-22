Thursday, October 22, 2020
Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: We recommend Biden and Harris for President and Vice-President
Photo via Joe Biden/Flickr
Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris
This week the Atlantic
magazine endorsed a presidential candidate
for only the fourth time in its 163 years of publishing, saying, “Two men are running for president. One is a terrible man; the other is a decent man. Vote for the decent man.” We're going to rephrase that to better fit the truth:
“Five men and two women are running for president. One is a terrible man; the other is a decent man, and five of them have no chance of winning in our painfully reductive two-party system. Until we can join other advanced democracies around the world with a ranked choice voting system, vote for the decent man.”
U.S. President and Vice President
A blank ballot is a loaded weapon, and you might as well fill this one in first. Do you want four more years of a reckless, narcissistic, violent maniac and his lackeys, or do you want a fundamentally decent man and woman who at least appear to care about the American people?
- Donald J. Trump (Republican) / Michael R. Pence
- Joseph R. Biden (Democrat) / Kamala D. Harris
- Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen
- Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (Reform) / Darcy G. Richardson
- Gloria La Riva (Socialism and Liberation) / Sunil Freeman
- Howie Hawkins (Green) / Angela Nicole Walker
- Don Blankenship (Constitution) / William Mohr
–
