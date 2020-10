Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: We recommend Biden and Harris for President and Vice-President

click to enlarge Photo via Joe Biden/Flickr

Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris

U.S. President and Vice President

Donald J. Trump (Republican) / Michael R. Pence

Joseph R. Biden (Democrat) / Kamala D. Harris

Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian) / Jeremy "Spike" Cohen

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (Reform) / Darcy G. Richardson

Gloria La Riva (Socialism and Liberation) / Sunil Freeman

Howie Hawkins (Green) / Angela Nicole Walker

Don Blankenship (Constitution) / William Mohr

This week themagazine endorsed a presidential candidate for only the fourth time in its 163 years of publishing, saying, “Two men are running for president. One is a terrible man; the other is a decent man. Vote for the decent man.” We're going to rephrase that to better fit the truth:“Five men and two women are running for president. One is a terrible man; the other is a decent man, and five of them have no chance of winning in our painfully reductive two-party system. Until we can join other advanced democracies around the world with a ranked choice voting system, vote for the decent man.”A blank ballot is a loaded weapon, and you might as well fill this one in first. Do you want four more years of a reckless, narcissistic, violent maniac and his lackeys, or do you want a fundamentally decent man and woman who at least appear to care about the American people?