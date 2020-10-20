HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Orlando's final Record Store Day drop of 2020 is Saturday

Posted By on Tue, Oct 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY REMIX RECORD SHOP/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Remix Record Shop/Facebook

After the original April date was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, Record Store Day – the annual celebration and spendfest for all things vinyl – was broken up into a series of drop dates from August through October. Oct. 24 will be the final "drop" for 2020. (Although ... see below.)

Local record stores participating in this year's RSD have been doing their very best to pull off the delicate balancing act of getting exclusive LP releases into customers' hands while also trying to discourage the clustered-together crowds flipping through stacks of vinyl that was once the heart of this event. But, as with most things this year, it's been way more low-key than the usual celebratory blowout.



Participating area stores are: Park Ave CDs, Remix Record Shop, Rock & Roll Heaven, Retro Records and East West Music & More. As always, stores are unable to reserve or hold items for customers beforehand. Check stores' social media for queue and purchasing information.

Update: if you still haven't gotten enough of Record Store Day for 2020, organizers are pushing ahead with the RSD 'Black Friday' ("It's not Record Store Day 2, honest") event in November. Find more information here.


