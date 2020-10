Local restaurants unveil Thanksgiving offerings for dine-in and takeout

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Terralina

Apple-Pancetta Stuffing from Terralina

Though we personally have trouble seeing past October as a concrete reality, local restaurants are beginning to announce delicious Thanksgiving offerings that can be enjoyed by you and close family/friends (or solo, no judgment) this year.Disney Springs Italian destination Terralina will be open on Thanksgiving and is cooking up roast turkey with apple-pancetta stuffing (pictured above) and all the fixings.Terralina's on-site bar will be serving seasonal Cranberry Mules too – vodka, ginger beer, cranberry juice, lime juice and fresh cranberries. Reservations can be made through Terralina's website Fellow Disney Springs stalwart Paddlefish is foregoing seafood specials and also doing classic Thanksgiving dishes on the day with a "Traditional Turkey Dinner" with the titular bird joined by chourico cornbread stuffing, cranberry relish and more. Discounted bottles of wine will be at the ready. Reservations can be made through Paddlefish's website Winter Park's New Standard, on the other hand, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but is offering a to-go family platter, "Everything But the Turkey," that can serve up to four. The package orders 6 side dishes tending toward the trad side – mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, etc. – along with a pumpkin pie.Discounted wines are also on offer, as are Manhattan cocktail and mimosa kits (for spirited political discussions, perchance?). The deadline to order is the weekend before Thanksgiving. Visit the New Standard's website for more information.